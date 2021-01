Submitted by webmaster on Thu, 01/21/2021 - 3:00pm

To celebrate the end of a year to forget (2020) let's take a look at the end of a good year in music, 1970. From the blues/rock of Johnny Winter and Derek & The Dominoes to the beginnings of jazz/rock fusion with Miles Davis and Soft Machine, it was a good year indeed. Join me (Pat Frisco) for two hours worth on Tuesday January 26 from 5-7pm to listen and enjoy. Forward....Into the Past......