WHFR Week Long Winter Season Celebration Holiday Programming Starting 2pm Friday December 18th!

As has been a longtime WHFR tradition, we are taking a break from the current classical programming for a weeklong on-air celebration of the winter season. Starting at 2pm on Friday, December 18 (after a special end of the year WHFR Journal), we will be programming a “Best of Winter Season Celebration” show. This compilation of shows features our WHFR staff sharing songs and stories about the Celebrations of this winter season: Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the Winter Solstice, New Year’s, and WHFR’s 35th birthday. There will be a wide variety of formats and DJs playing their favorite Winter Season music throughout the week from the last few years PLUS there a few new shows added in the mix. Tune in to WHFR’s Winter Season Celebration week from Friday afternoon, December 18, until early Saturday, December 26. Happy Holidays from WHFR!

Thank you for supporting WHFR in 2020!