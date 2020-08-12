WHFR to air the 22nd Homelessness Marathon on Wednesday, December 9th, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Submitted by webmaster on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 7:13pm

The Homelessness Marathon is a unique radio program that gives homeless people and their allies a chance to speak with the nation about their experiences. Broadcasting from a different city each year, the Marathon features live reports, interviews with advocates and experts, and calls from listeners all over the country. Each hour of the program focuses on a different aspect of the problem, from youth to veterans, and from evictions to shelters. Above all, the program centers the voices of homeless people talking about their real circumstances, obstacles, and potential solutions.

The Marathon is about information; it is NOT a fundraiser: The goal is to create a dialogue on poverty, its causes and effects, and ideas for solving the homelessness crisis. The program goes beyond just talking about homelessness. instead, it focuses on hearing and learning from the lived experiences of homeless people around the nation... ideas and voices that are completely missing from current political discourse.

For more information about the Homelessness Marathon, including schedules, sound clips from previous broadcasts, and ways to participate, please visit http://www.homelessnessmarathon.org.