WHFR Returns to Classical 24 programming during the latest COVID Related Shutdowns for at least 3 weeks

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 10:54am

Thank you WHFR for your excited for our slow return of locally produced programming with WHFR DJs. We had just began to add more DJs to our schedule when the latest COVID-19 related shutdown was announced. Starting TODAY, Wednesday November 18, Henry Ford College has returned to all remote teaching and work for at least 3 weeks if not until the end of the semester. This means that WHFR will have to return Classical 24 for our programming 24/7 until HFC allows students/faculty and staff back on campus. We knew this was a possibility but we were hoping we would be on the air longer with our few WHFR DJs. We will keep you posted when the slow return to WHFR DJs begins AGAIN. Enjoy Classical 24.