SPECIAL HALLOWEEN Programming Thursday Oct 29 5-9pm and Saturday Oct 31 Afternoon & Evening

UPDATED: On Halloween WHFR will air our special Halloween Playlist all afternoon and evening!!!!

WHFR is excited to be providing some Halloween Programming this week on Thursday Oct 29 and Saturday Oct 31. Each show will be kicked off and concluded by WHFR's very own Mrs. Robinson and feature 3 hours of a special kid-friend playlist curated by WHFR PD Mike D. This program is perfect for anyone who loves Halloween or for a soundtrack for your Halloween afternoon. Tune in Thursday from 5-9pm and Saturday from 1-5pm. This program was put together as a soundtrack for the two Trunk or Treat drive-thru events hosted by HFC's Support Staff Association (SSA), Henry Ford College, the Dearborn Heights Police Department, the Dearborn Police Department, Freedom Fighters, and Visions of the Youth. For more info about these events please check out https://www.hfcc.edu/news/2020/trunk-or-treat-help-local-police?fbclid=I...

Happy Halloween from WHFR!

