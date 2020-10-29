A Few WHFR DJ-hosted Programming Returning to the Air!

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 8:14pm

WHFR has a few live and locally produced programming back on the air! Halloween came early for WHFR listeners with the return to some of our live DJs in the studio. For the first few weeks we will have one show/dj per day and the first round of shows feature both evening, morning and early afternoon listening times. Jazz returns on Tuesday evenings 7-10pm, Wednesday afternoons Noon-2 and Sunday mornings 10am-1pm. Big Band & Broadway return on Friday mornings 10am-noon. Singer-songwriter, folk & indie return on Saturday mornings 10am-noon, Rockabilly/Gothabilly/Psychobilly returns Monday nights 6-8 and Noise/Ambient/Electro-Acoustic returns on Thursday afternoons Noon-2pm.

We hope to have more DJs per day before the end of the year but this all depends on our volunteers, HFC, and how many current cases of COVID-19 are in the community. This has been a long road getting back on the air and we are excited to have a few shows on for the time being.

Please check our website and social media for updates.

More on the original Slow Return Story below.

Back in March in response to COVID-19, the Michigan State of Emergency caused Henry Ford College to close and then restrict the number of persons on our campus, including our WHFR staff. WHFR committed to broadcasting our overnight satellite service, Classical 24, 24/7 until safely able to get our volunteer DJs back into the studio. We know many of our listeners enjoy Classical 24, and we're pleased to air it. Behind the scenes, we've been working on safety protocols to start a re-entry for our DJs to get back to our locally produced WHFR music shows.

The goal is to return with WHFR's locally hosted programming slowly, one DJ a day for a few hours, starting the end of October. We plan to continue to expand our local programming as safely allowed to do so while adhering to the decisions of our college to appropriately manage our campus community. As always, Classical 24 will stay on for your enjoyment in the overnights and whenever a local DJ is not present in the studio.

Our WHFR staff is excited to get back on the air and we hope to be your choice on the radio dial once again for new, independent music. Thanks for your support!