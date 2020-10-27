League of Women Voters Dearborn - Dearborn Heights Meeting to Air THIS Friday at 1pm on WHFR

Submitted by Susie Q on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 8:14pm

“How do I know the City Clerk received my absentee ballot?” “May I vote on Election Day if I forget my ID?” “Will I be safe at the polls?” “Will we know on Election Night who has been elected President?” “Where are the drop boxes?”

The League of Women Voters Dearborn-Dearborn Heights recently invited the city clerks from Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Inkster to an online meeting to answer questions like these from League members and the local public about the upcoming election.

WHFR Radio is pleased to air this informative meeting in its entirety this Friday, October 30, on the WHFR Journal local news and views talk show, airing from 1pm-2pm on 89.3 FM and streaming on the web at whfr.fm.

For more information on voting in this November 3 election, go to lwvddh.org or vote411.org.

Thanks for tuning in to WHFR Radio!