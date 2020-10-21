Poll Workers Needed

Submitted by webmaster on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 4:10pm

America is facing a nationwide poll worker shortage. Fewer poll workers means fewer polling stations being open, and longer lines that not everybody can afford to wait in.

Luckily, you can help!

Power the Polls is recruiting a new wave of poll workers to help protect democracy this November. In Dearborn, poll workers are paid two hundred dollars, and can be as young as 16!

Help ensure safe and fair elections in your community. Sign up today at powerthepolls.org/CVPM.