Friday September 4 Fee Free Bandcamp Day - Support Artists and Support WHFR by Purchasing MOTOR CITY GEMS

09/03/2020

Once again Bandcamp is waiving their fees for all purchases made on their site Friday September 4, 2020. This means anything purchased that day, the full purchase amount goes to that artist and/or independent label putting out that release. Many of the artist WHFR supports sell their music on Bandcamp and we even sell our release Motor City Gems on the site. Support independent music and WHFR by making a Bandcamp purchase on Friday Sept 4th. Links located below.

Bandcamp website: https://bandcamp.com/

Motor City Gems link: https://whfr1.bandcamp.com/album/motor-city-gems

Link to Support Artist due to COVID-19 article: https://daily.bandcamp.com/features/bandcamp-covid-19-fundraiser