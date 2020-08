Submitted by WHFR-OM on Fri, 08/28/2020 - 2:55pm

Friday August 28 was not only stormy outside in the morning but inside WHFR too. While we have some technical difficulties - there will be a Classical Playlist playing until we can get Classical 24 back up at WHFR. Thank you for your patience. - WHFR Operations Manager Lara Hrycaj