VIRTUAL ONLINE FUNDRAISER: A Different Kind of Dearborn Homecoming August 7-9; SUPPORT WHFR AND 20 OTHER LOCAL CHARITIES

Typically around this time of year, WHFR would be preparing to participate in Dearborn Homecoming and inviting you to visit our tents at the festival to meet your favorite DJs, peruse our purged CD collection, and grab some free WHFR swag. This year we are asking you to do something that is not quite so interactive, but is sure to be just as entertaining: attend the Dearborn Homecoming Virtual Online Fundraiser, taking place 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. on August 7th, 8th & 9th.

The event will include interviews with representatives from the Dearborn Homecoming charity partners, scenes from previous homecomings, and details on how to donate. Each 9 p.m. showing concludes with a collage of previous year's fireworks displays (additional detailed activities listed below).

Here is the main link to donate and with more info about the event. To donate to WHFR, make sure you scroll down and choose “WHFR Radio/ Henry Ford College” https://dearborncommunityfund.org/2020/06/30/dearborn-homecoming-2020-on...

We know that many of you are big fans of our traditional CD purge, where we offer older CDs and records for $1-per-disc donations. Those funds directly finance WHFR's operating expenses (most of which still exist even though we aren't actually in the studio these days). Sadly, the CD purge isn't happening this year, but you can still support WHFR directly by donating to the station anytime at https://giving.hfcc.edu/whfr

We hope that you will attend the Dearborn Homecoming Virtual Online Fundraiser. Also, being an online event, this is an especially great opportunity to reach out to former Dearborn residents/Detroit locals and WHFR/Henry Ford College alumni who may have moved away and would like a little taste of home! Please feel free to share this info by posting to social media and/or personally inviting friends, family, and anyone else who you think would be interested in this event. Thank you!

Virtual and Real Fundraisers to Benefit 21 Local Charity Homecoming Partners

The Dearborn community eagerly looks forward to the Homecoming festival each August, and so do the two dozen service clubs, charity groups and cultural arts organizations that raise money and awareness at the event for the good work they do year-round.

With the 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19 health concerns, the City of Dearborn and the nonprofit Dearborn Community Fund are offering residents a chance to relive some Homecoming moments and support the nonprofit organizations that help define the festival experience.

The charitable groups are the ones that normally sell festival favorites, like pizza, tacos, shwarma, pierogis, beer, curly chips, t-shirts and more, raising more than $70,000 each year. They take that money and support veterans, help needy families, provide scholarships, promote animal adoption, fund youth sports and promote the cultural arts.

So, on August 7-9, which would have been the Homecoming weekend, the City and the DCF will present a virtual fundraiser that will be aired continuously on the government access channel, CDTV, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The last airing at 9 p.m. each day will conclude with a replay of fireworks from a past Homecoming - always a thrilling treat! The video will also be available on www.cityofdearborn.org to watch as a live stream or on demand.

Securely donate to the organizations of your choice by visiting the DCF website at https://dearborncommunityfund.org/2020/06/30/dearborn-homecoming-2020-on.... Donation information will be included in the video as well. Mayor John B. O’Reilly, Jr. is encouraging participation in the virtual fundraiser.

"Homecoming is a Dearborn tradition, and I know we are all going to miss it this year. For our nonprofits, the cancellation is more than just missing out on summertime fun. They depend on the event to fundraise for the important work they do in our community all year long," said Mayor John B. O’Reilly, Jr. "You’ll feel good donating to them, and feel connected to Homecoming through this expression of community spirit."

Dearborn Homecoming nonprofit partners benefitting from the virtual fundraiser are: ACCESS, American Legion, American Moslem Society, Bike Dearborn, Ceramics Club/Henry Ford College, CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce, Dearborn Community Arts Council, Dearborn Firefighters Burn Drive, Dearborn Historical Museum, Dearborn Police Explorers, Dearborn Rotary, Exchange Club, Fairlane Alliance Church, Fordson Varsity Alumni Club, Friends for Animals Metro Detroit, Goodfellows, Kiwanis Club Dearborn Outer Drive, Knights of Columbus, Warrendale Community Church, and WHFR Radio/Henry Ford College.

The Homecoming 2020 video fundraiser is sponsored by Beaumont with additional support from IX Publishing. The honorary committee includes: Dearborn Mayor John B. O’Reilly, Jr.; Dearborn City Council President Susan Dabaja; Council President Pro Tem Mike Sareini; Councilman David Bazzy; Councilman Robert Abraham; Councilwoman Erin Byrnes; Councilwoman Leslie Herrick; Councilman Brian O’Donnell; Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, and Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun.

For more information, visit www.dearborncommuityfund.org or call the Department of Public Information at (313) 943-2285.