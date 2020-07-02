Support Independent Music and WHFR on Bandcamp Friday July 3

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:57pm

Once again Bandcamp is waiving their fees for all purchases made on their site Friday July 3, 2020. This means anything purchased that day, the full purchase amount goes to that artist and/or independent label putting out that release. Many of the artist WHFR supports sell their music on Bandcamp and we even sell our release Motor City Gems on the site. Support independent music and WHFR by making a Bandcamp purchase on Friday July 3rd. Links located below.

Link to Support Artist due to COVID-19 article: https://daily.bandcamp.com/features/bandcamp-covid-19-fundraiser

Bandcamp website: https://bandcamp.com/

Motor City Gems link: https://whfr1.bandcamp.com/album/motor-city-gems