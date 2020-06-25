From the Desk of the WHFR Music Director Alex Jags

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:36pm

WHFR is still receiving hundreds of new songs and albums each month even during the HFC shut down. In anticipation of the day (we hope soon) we can go back to locally produced live programming, we are loading up our Music Server with lots of great new music. Here are this week's top 5 adds for week ending June 9th:

1) Kyle Avallone – Last Minute Man

2) Pins – Hot Slick

3) The Unfit – The Unfit

4) Ex Norwegian – Hur Spotting

5) Hotel Life – Old School Stereo

Keep checking back here for more updates on WHFR!