WHFR DJ Spotlight Series: THE MIX with BAM

WHFR is pleased to feature a new WHFR DJ Spotlight Series for our home page so our DJs can stay connected with you while we're temporarily away from the Studio A chair. You might find music reviews, suggestions for staying active, backstories about how we got into the radio business, and some nice comments to help us all stay connected. Enjoy!

As we go into the Memorial day weekend, many of us are normally looking forward to a weekend of live electronic music in the heart of Detroit. People come from around the world to see some of the biggest names in EDM at the Movement festival. But not unlike "The Mix" show on WHFR, this year's festival has also been postponed for now. I encourage everyone to take some spare time and go online to the various social media sites and follow your favorite DJ's and mix shows. So many DJs are doing live steams posting downloadable live mixes right now that you are bound to find something from your favorite artists including tons of local content from your favorite DJ's that normally spin on The Mix. "The Mix with Bam radio show" Facebook group is a great place to start your search. Also, don't forget to check out the live streams all weekend long for the "Virtual Movement festival" live at Movement.US Until we can get back live into the mix at WHFR on Thursday nights, stay safe and let the mix continue at home. -BAM

Have a safe Memorial Weekend!