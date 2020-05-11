WHFR DJ Spotlight Series: Pat Frisco of SPIRITS REJOICE with a List of New Music

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:04pm

WHFR is pleased to feature a new WHFR DJ Spotlight Series for our home page so our DJs can stay connected with you while we're temporarily away from the Studio A chair. You might find music reviews, suggestions for staying active, backstories about how we got into the radio business, and some nice comments to help us all stay connected. Enjoy!

Pat Frisco is the host of the Avant Jazz program SPIRITS REJOICE typical on Tuesdays 7-10pm. Here is a list of new music he has checked out that you should check out too!

Here are some new ones that have come my way over the past couple of months:

-The Russian pianist Simon Nabatov has released 3 new recordings, all of which are unique and are excellent examples of his immense talent. Leo Records has released two of these: and Clean Feed the third one.

1. DANCE HALL STORIES - Duo and Trio pieces with Frank Gratkowski on saxophone, clarinet and flute (on all duo tracks) and Dominik Mahnig on drums. A series of spirited chamber like pieces ranging from modern composition to free improv.

2. TIME LABYRINTH - a septet of free improvisers engaged in beautifully interactive play without a drummer. Perhaps the most far reaching, avant-garde session of Simon's 3 new ones.

3. PLAN (Clean Feed Records) is perhaps the closest to a "jazz" feel of the 3. But this quintet of musicians stretch it out in a way that is unique to their music. The highlight may be an appearance by trumpeter Herb Robertson who has been missed from the recording scene for far too long.

From Intakt Records is a fantastic duo recording, SHARDS, featuring Tomeka Reid on cello and Alexander Hawkins on piano. Most likely a top ten for the year.

More goodies include :

-SABIR MATEEN - SURVIVAL SITUATION - 577 RECORDS

-DANIEL CARTER/MATT SHIPP/WILLIAM PARKER/GERALD CLEAVER - WELCOME ADVENTURE VOL. 1 - 577 RECORDS

-BOB JAMES TRIO (mid 60's) - ONCE UPON A TIME - RESONANCE RECORDS

-SFQ (SIMON FELL) - SEVEN COMPOSITIONS LIMOGES - BRUCES FINGERS

-JOE MCPHEE/DAVE REMPIS/TOMEKA REID/B. LOPEZ/PAAL NILSSEN LOVE

OF THINGS BEYOND THULE VOL. 2 - AEROPHONIC RECORDS

-DIASPORA & AFRO HORN (FRANCISCO MORA)

-INLAND EMPIRE (KRIS DAVIS/FREDERIK LJUNGKVIST & OTHERS) - CLEAN FEED REC.

-CHAD TAYLOR TRIO - THE DAILY BIOLOGICAL - CUNEIFORM REC.

.....and lotsa others that I can't wait to present.........

Pat Frisco, Spirits Rejoice

*With our current state of closures and restrictions many of our independent music artists are struggling to make ends meet. One important outlet for the exposure to and the sale of music has been the bandcamp site. (bandcamp.com) The majority of sales are going directly to the artists and bandcamp is having days where the artists get 100%. In fact, some artists are creating special downloads of new music and/or reissuing old material that had disappeared.