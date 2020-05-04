WHFR DJ Spotlight Series: Joe Sullivan of BIG BAND, BROADWAY AND BEYOND

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 12:49pm

WHFR is pleased to feature a new WHFR DJ Spotlight Series for our home page so our DJs can stay connected with you while we're temporarily away from the Studio A chair. You might find music reviews, suggestions for staying active, backstories about how we got into the radio business, and some nice comments to help us all stay connected. Enjoy!

Hi. I’m Joe, host of BIG BAND, BROADWAY AND BEYOND typically every Friday 10am to Noon. The music I play on this programs covers at least 100 years of American popular music. I love what I do at WHFR and looking forward to when normal locally produced programming is back on the air. I am anxious for normal living and entertaining WHFR listeners again.

Keep your ears open when I and our WHFR staff is back in the studio to share the music and entertainment with you all again. Until then, stay well and God bless. - Joe