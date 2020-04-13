WHFR DJ Spotlight Series: Anderson Coleman of BLUES WITH A FEELING

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:59am

WHFR is pleased to feature a new WHFR DJ Spotlight Series for our home page so our DJs can stay connected with you while we're temporarily away from the Studio A chair. You might find music reviews, suggestions for staying active, backstories about how we got into the radio business, and some nice comments to help us all stay connected. Enjoy!

BLUES WITH A FEELING is a lot different from most blues programs, it makes a difference at WHFR.FM. The arrival of this high-quality sound has encouraged listeners to delve into their vaults and find vintage blues that have been languishing for years.

I am Anderson Coleman. I produce and host the program BLUES WITH A FEELING. These blues are an embodiment of expressing one’s deepest feelings.

I started my radio career a preteen building radios from crystal sets. Then, I graduated to science classes and on to courses in Mass Media at the University of Detroit. I worked as an on-air personality at the University of North Dakota and then landed my first paying radio job at WGPR 107.5 FM in Detroit.

I spend my “shelter in place” time reading, researching rare blues, r&b, and soul music for listeners.

Finally, it’s great to be part of WHFR where the music hosts are allowed the artistic freedom to create their own programs, where my Saturday nights are always very special.

Anderson Coleman

BLUES WITH A FEELING