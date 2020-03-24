WHFR Classical 24 Programming for Next 3 Weeks During Stay Home, Stay Safe Michigan Executive Order

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 6:44pm

WHFR has been in trying to stay business as usual during the COVID-19 Pandemic but we have to put the healthy and safety of our WHFR volunteer staff first. Once Gov. Whitmer issued the Michigan-wide “Sheter-In-Place” order, WHFR and Henry Ford College made the decision to have all of our volunteers to stay at home and have our Classical 24 service run 24/7 for the next three weeks. We hope we will be able to back to live local programming after April 13. Enjoy the classical music and thanks for supporting WHFR.