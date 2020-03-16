WHFR is Business As Usual (Mostly) During Current Era of Working From Home, School Closures and Fear of COVID-19

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:55pm

WHFR has a commitment to serve the Dearborn-Detroit community providing music and talk shows that are an alternative to other broadcasters on the radio dial. We will continue this commitment to providing live and local programming while making sure the station is still safe for our volunteers. Many of our shows will be business and usual and you will not notice much of a difference from our programming. BUT, there might be times you will hear Classical 24 when a live DJ is on, another DJ filling in, or a pre-recorded show. WHFR is keeping the station clean and safe for the staff members/volunteers who are well but some of our staff may elect to err on the side of caution and stay home. We want to be an alternative to what all the other broadcasters are playing. Thanks for listening to WHFR and for supporting noncommercial education radio.

Please check back for any other changes to our over the air broadcasting schedule.