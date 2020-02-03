03-03-2020: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Submitted by webmaster on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 3:35pm

Our guest today is Rey Hernandez. Rey is a Co-Founder of the Dr. Edgar Mitchell Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial and Extraordinary Encounters. Rey has published several peer reviewed academic articles on Consciousness and the FREE Experiencer Research Study, and was a co-editor of an 820-page book titled “Beyond UFOs: The Science of Consciousness and Contact with Non-Human Intelligence”. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).