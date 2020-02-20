WHFR Pet Week Special Programming Including Special Talk Show and Live Broadcast

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 02/20/2020 - 1:46pm

WHFR has been celebrating our four legged friends this week with PET WEEK (Feb 16-22) in honor of National Pet Day Thursday Feb 20, 2020. WHFR DJs having been playing pet related music and sharing stories about their pets. On Thursday at 2pm there is a special talk show all about pets. Then on Saurday we have a special LIVE BROADCAST at 2pm from the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit new MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center. Join Stephanie and Morgan as they talk about the special programs at the FAMD for the month of February and other four legged furry friend stories. Tune in on the radio or visit the MaryAnn Wright Center located at 16121 Reckinger Rd Dearborn MI 48126. More info about the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit email friends@metrodetroitanimals.org

Also, show us your puppies and kitties by talking photos of you and your pets and share on instagram. Start following us whfrfmradio and use #whfrpetweek #whfrlovepets #whfrfmradio