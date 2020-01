Submitted by WHFR-OM on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 9:45pm

Due to the severe Weather arriving on Saturday January 18, 2020: Henry Ford College is closing the campus. This means WHFR DJs are not allowed on campus to do their shows. So enjoy Classical 24 all day and hopefully regular programming will be up and running on Sunday January 19. Check out website and the WHFR Facebook page if there will be more interruptions to regular programming.