01-07-2020: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Cheryl Costa is a native of upstate New York who saw her first UFO at age 12. She’s a military veteran and a retired information security professional from the aerospace Industry. She’s been a speaker at the International UFO Congress and the MUFON Symposium. Cheryl writes the UFO column “New York Skies” for SyracuseNewTimes.com. Join the conversation at 12 noon January 7, only on WHFR. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).