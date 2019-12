Submitted by WHFR-OM on Tue, 12/03/2019 - 11:47am

WHFR is a non commercial, educational radio station and being part of HFC we are a non-profit. While you are donating as part of #GivingTuesday today, give a donation to your favorite radio station, WHFR. Here is the NEW DONATION LINK: https://giving.hfcc.edu/whfr

Thank you for your support of WHFR!