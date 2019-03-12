12-03-19: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sun, 12/01/2019 - 7:56pm

Instead of interviewing some expert in Ufology, I thought it only fair to get the perspective of the layman for once. Jennifer Stewart is an instructor at Henry Ford College. She teaches sign language to the deaf and hard of hearing. Outside of her chosen career, she finds the UFO topic of great interest. Studies have shown that the higher the education level of the individual, the more apt they are to accept the fact that we are being visited by a more advanced race of beings. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).