Thanks to Everyone Who Supported WHFR at Cliff Bell's Last Sunday!

WHFR would like to give it's upmost appreciation to Cliff Bell's for hosting our Jazz Benefit on the 17th of this month, especially to RJ Spangler for his help in finding the musicians to perform and coordinating the event. Also, many thanks to the players that donated their talent that evening. It was a wonderful evening of improvised Jazz, there were many WHFR staff in attendance, and it was a huge success. Here's looking forward to the next one!