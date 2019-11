Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 11/22/2019 - 9:19am

Host Bob Burnham has selected some excellent old time radio shows to get everyone in the holiday spirit. This is what he has planned for this Sunday night at 9pm!

The Mysterious Traveler "Christmas Story" 12/25/1951

Suspense "Yuletide Miracle" 12/17/1961

Escape "Back For Christmas"

Suspense "Twas the Night Before Christmas" `12/21/1953 starring Greer Garson

Devil & Mr O "The Hole" (long running non-holiday show)