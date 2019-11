Submitted by WHFR-PD on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 12:30pm

The Schizophonics from San Diego (B.2009). Vintage sound for fans of MC5, The Sonics, and the Stooges. New album People in the Sky. Playing The Outer Limits this Friday.

Third wave Ska band Mephiskaphles from NYC (B.1991) New release coming Nov. 15th. playing The Loving Touch Wed, the 13th with The Tellways.