11-05-19: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

UFO researcher and author, Mr. Terry Tibando, discusses his book “Global Evidence of the UFO and ETI presence”. It is the first book in a series of six volumes that was originally written as a single 3500-page treatise entitled "A Citizen's Disclosure on UFOs and ETI". Join us at 12 noon on November 5 th for We Are Not Alone only on WHFR. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date)