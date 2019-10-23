This Week on Live From Studio J!

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 9:55am

1) Bethlehem Steel. (Brooklyn NY) Phone Interview- Alternative band playing PJ's Lager House this Thursday.

2) Ricky Rat (Local Garage/Punk Rock legend, most known for The Trash Brats)

In Studio interview and acoustic performance.

3) Warhorses (Local Hard Psych Rock) Members Eric and Kristin. In Studio Interview (New release Shadows of Gold) Playing This Saturday (26th) at Lo-Fi Bar in Ann Arbor.

4) Rasputina (NY) Female led Modern Classical cello rock band. Phone interview. Playing PJ's Wed (30th).