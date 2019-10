Submitted by webmaster on Wed, 10/16/2019 - 7:11pm

Saturday October 19th, 2019. WHFR will be hosting it's annual record show in the Student Center Building M of Henry Ford College. The show will run from 9 am until 4 pm, and include many returning vendors allowing with some new. Come check out all of the Records/LP's and other music related items.

