This Thursday's Live From Studio J Schedule for Upcoming Performances!

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 11:25am

1) Phone interview with the psychedelic rock band Cortege (TX).

Playing PJ's Lager House this Thursday

2) In studio interview with Haley & the Crushers (CA). A high energy surf pop punk band, labeled as Poolside Glitter Trash.

Playing the Loving Touch this Thursday

3) Phone interview with The Cordial Sins (CHI).

Playing PJ's this Saturday.

4) Phone interview with local singer-songwriter Rachel Brooke Robbins celebrating her new release Ghost of You.

Playing Wed. the 23rd at PJ's with Jo Serrapere.

5) Phone interview with Calliope Musicals, a glam rock band with the visual aesthetic not unlike the B52's.

Playing Tuesday the 18th at PJ's.

The live at 5 band is alternative rock band The Lotion