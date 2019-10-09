Listen To Live From Studio J For a Look At The Local Music Calendar!

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 8:36am

Each week, WHFR local music director Scott Boatright goes through the calendar to see who's coming to town and has interviews with artists playing in the next week! Here's what he has lined up for this Thursday:

1) Stray Fossa: 90's alternative style rock from Virgina with jangly guitars and reverb. Playing Wed Oct. 16th at PJ's

2) Cave In: Post Rock/Metal (Since 1995) from Boston

Playing Friday Oct. 11th at The Loving Touch

3) The Bobby Lees: 90's style punk.

Playing Sunday Oct. 13th at PJ's

4) Lukr- Neo Folk/Hip/Hop TN

Playing Thurs Oct. 10th at PJ's

5) Shivery Shakes- Sub Pop recording artists, alternative rock TX

Playing Tuesday Oct. 15th at Deluxx Fluxx

6) Oranssi Pazuzu - Death Metal from Finland!

Playing Fri Oct. 11 at El Club

WHFR is your home for Detroit's music!