Turn in this Tuesday for a tribute to Ginger Baker!

The legendary, powerhouse drummer, Ginger Baker passed away at the age of 80 this past weekend. His eclectic approach to music, covering many styles of music, was heard in groups ranging from Alexis Korner's R & B to the supergroups Cream and Blind Faith, Baker's Air Force, his Ginger Baker Jazz Trio and many others.

I will be hosting a tribute to Ginger on Tuesday October 8 beginning at 5:00pm on the Beast of the Blues program and continuing into my Spirits Rejoice program at 7:00. I may not have every single thing he recorded but I think we can do him justice. Please tune in........

Pat Frisco