Introducing just in time for the spooky fall season, WHFR's Sunday Night Mysteries!

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 9:32am

This weekend, WHFR presents Sunday Night Mysteries: Two solid hours of whodunnits, spine chillers, and tales to get you in the mood for Halloween to wrap up your weekend.

Dim the lights, close your eyes and get ready for an adventure in the theater of YOUR mind as we take you back to when radio was a big wooden box in the living room. It starts at 9:00 PM Sundays. It’s the WHFR Suspense Theater, 9:00 Sunday night, only here on the station making waves at 89.3...WHFR dot FM