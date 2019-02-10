Celebrate College Radio Day October 4th!

Submitted by webmaster on Wed, 10/02/2019 - 7:08pm

Join with WHFR (89.3 FM & whfr.fm) to celebrate College Radio Day. WHFR along with 485 other college radio stations will be participating in College Radio Day events themed around "Hear it first on college radio." College radio is the place where you can find the artists you won't find anywhere else, the local news coverage you won't find anywhere else and programming in general you just won't find anywhere else. The 2019 official ambassadors of College Radio Day are the Black Keys. For more information regarding the event in general go to collegeradioday.org.