10-01-19: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Mr. Dan Wright is a return guest to We Are Not Alone. On Tuesday, October 1 we will discuss his most recent book, “The CIA/UFO Papers”. These declassified files were a gift from the outgoing President Barack Obama released in his final days as president. Listen in on never before heard UFO sightings by civilians and Air Force personnel alike. That’s Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 12PM for more truths involving the UFO phenomenon. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date)