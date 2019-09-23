Impact!- Kids-TALK Children's Advocacy Center

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 09/23/2019 - 3:41pm

The Kids-Talk Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) is a community-based program that serves children through 17 years of age, providing comprehensive treatment to suspected child victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect, or other forms of psychological trauma. The Kid's-Talk CAC utilizes a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach to coordinate the investigation, assessment, treatment, and prevention of child abuse in Wayne County. Services provided to children and they're not offending family members include forensic interviewing, advocacy, on-site medical evaluations, mental health services and outreach and prevention services.