09-03-19: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Thu, 08/29/2019 - 6:03pm

Thom Reed has been in the public’s eye since he, along with his brother, mother and grandmother were abducted in 1969 in Sheffield, Massachusetts. The Reed Incident made new headlines in 2015 when it became the Nation’s first UFO encounter to be officially inducted into the archives of the United States, as "Historically Significant and True". Here the whole story from Thom himself on We Are Not Alone, Tuesday, September 3 at 12 noon. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).