08-06-19: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Jennifer Stein is the producer of the excellent documentary “Travis: the true story of Travis Walton”, which is the subject of the book and movie “Fire in the Sky”. She is a filmmaker, researcher writer, and entrepreneur, as well as the state section director for Pennsylvania MUFON. Jennifer joins us on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 12 noon to discuss her latest research and help celebrate We Are Not Alone’s 13th anniversary. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).

“Disclosure is not an event, it’s a process. That process has begun.”

Luis Elizondo: To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, Former AATIP Director for USG Department of Defense

https://dpo.tothestarsacademy.com/