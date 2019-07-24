21st Annual Homelessness Marathon Starts at 10 am!
The 21st Annual Homelessness Marathon will air from 10am to midnight Eastern
time today! Founded in 1998, the broadcast will be
carried by about 40 non-commercial radio stations coast-to-coast. This year's
broadcast has been produced in conjunction with WMBR, the radio station of MIT.
The Marathon will have many, many interesting guests (a schedule is
attached). These will include Cambridge Mayor Marc McGovern; Cheri Honkala,
head of the Poor People's Economic Human Rights Campaign; Mass. State Rep. Mike
Connolly and Poor People's Campaign co-chair Rev. Liz Theoharis.
In addition to all of the homeless and formerly homeless people who will be
with us in the WMBR studio or on the phone, we will also be originating live
from places where homeless people congregate. These will include the offices
of Spare Change, the homeless paper of Cambridge; a Health Care Without Walls
facility where homeless women are given free treatment; the Common
Cathedral's Common Arts program, where homeless artists, skilled and
unskilled, are provided with materials and a place to work; and The
Paulist Center Supper Club, which has been feeding people in need for
fifty years!
The call in number for the broadcast will be 877-NOBODY-8 (877-662-6398).
We hope you'll join us!
