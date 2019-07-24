21st Annual Homelessness Marathon Starts at 10 am!

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Wed, 07/24/2019 - 8:59am

The 21st Annual Homelessness Marathon will air from 10am to midnight Eastern

time today! Founded in 1998, the broadcast will be

carried by about 40 non-commercial radio stations coast-to-coast. This year's

broadcast has been produced in conjunction with WMBR, the radio station of MIT.

The Marathon will have many, many interesting guests (a schedule is

attached). These will include Cambridge Mayor Marc McGovern; Cheri Honkala,

head of the Poor People's Economic Human Rights Campaign; Mass. State Rep. Mike

Connolly and Poor People's Campaign co-chair Rev. Liz Theoharis.

In addition to all of the homeless and formerly homeless people who will be

with us in the WMBR studio or on the phone, we will also be originating live

from places where homeless people congregate. These will include the offices

of Spare Change, the homeless paper of Cambridge; a Health Care Without Walls

facility where homeless women are given free treatment; the Common

Cathedral's Common Arts program, where homeless artists, skilled and

unskilled, are provided with materials and a place to work; and The

Paulist Center Supper Club, which has been feeding people in need for

fifty years!

The call in number for the broadcast will be 877-NOBODY-8 (877-662-6398).

We hope you'll join us!