WHFR Playing Classical 24 during Henry Ford College Shutdown this Weekend starting after Live from Studio J today Thursday July 18

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 07/18/2019 - 9:19am

From WHFR General Manager Susan McGraw:

Hello WHFR listeners. Due to extreme heat and to reduce energy usage Henry Ford College in Dearborn is going to be closed from Thursday evening through Monday morning, July 22nd. Please go to www.hfcc.edu for updates on the college's hours.

With the closing of campus, WHFR will air Classical 24, our standard overnight programming, live from Public Radio International throughout the weekend. As a precaution, our local DJs are not able to be in studio for our regularly scheduled programming while the campus is closed. Please tune in for all of your favorite shows beginning again on Monday morning. If anything changes, we'll keep you posted. Thank you for your understanding and enjoy our lovely classical programming this weekend.

If you're in need of cooling center information, here is a link to the Wayne County cooling sites listing: https://www.waynecounty.com/elected/executive/cooling-centers-in-wayne-c...

Be safe, check on your neighbors, and stay cool!

Susan McGraw

WHFR General Manager

313 - 845 - 9842

scmcgraw@hfcc.edu