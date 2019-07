Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 07/15/2019 - 4:50pm

Be sure to tune in for the next edition of "The Go with The Flow, Mike Holloway Show", Friday July 26th 4 - 6 p.m., for a fascinating interview with the legendary "Godfather of British Blues" Mr. John Mayall! John talks about how he got started with the blues and his career in music. It's an interesting and informative discussion that you will not want to miss!