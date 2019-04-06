06-04-19: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 05/31/2019 - 3:14pm

Paul Hellyer will be our guest on Tuesday, June 4 at 1PM EST. Mr. Hellyer is the former minister of defense for Canada in the 1960's, and the first person of Cabinet rank to make the statement, "UFO's are as real as the airplanes overhead." He has written several books mostly of a political and financial nature. However, two of his latest books are "The Money Mafia: A World in Crisis" and "Hope Restored: An Autobiography." Both of which refer to the UFO phenomenon and their impact on our civilization. Join us for the discussion. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).