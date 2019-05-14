Joanne Shaw Taylor this Friday on "The Go with the Flow, Mike Holloway Show"

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Tue, 05/14/2019 - 10:28pm

Be sure to tune in for the next edition of "The Go with the Flow, Mike Holloway Show" on Friday May 17th, for a very special phone interview at 4:15 pm with the young up and coming British blues rock guitarist and vocalist (and current Detroit resident) Joanne Shaw Taylor! Her latest CD "Reckless Heart" - which was recorded in Detroit - will also be featured on the show! It is an interview that you will not want to miss! Once again, that's "The Go with the Flow, Mike Holloway Show" 4 to 6 pm, Friday May 17th.