Joanne Shaw Taylor this Friday on "The Go with the Flow, Mike Holloway Show"
Be sure to tune in for the next edition of "The Go with the Flow, Mike Holloway Show" on Friday May 17th, for a very special phone interview at 4:15 pm with the young up and coming British blues rock guitarist and vocalist (and current Detroit resident) Joanne Shaw Taylor! Her latest CD "Reckless Heart" - which was recorded in Detroit - will also be featured on the show! It is an interview that you will not want to miss! Once again, that's "The Go with the Flow, Mike Holloway Show" 4 to 6 pm, Friday May 17th.
