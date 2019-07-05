05-07-19: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Fri, 05/03/2019 - 1:28pm

Kathleen Marden is a leading UFO researcher, the author of several books and an international lecturer. Her interest in UFOs and contact began in 1961, when her aunt and Uncle Betty and Barney Hill, where reportedly abducted in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. We discuss her work with alien abductees and her latest book, “Extraterrestrial Contact: What to Do When You’ve Been Abducted” which is slated for publication later this year. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).