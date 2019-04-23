Impact shares the different Easter observations and DION an interfaith organization.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Tue, 04/23/2019 - 11:03am

Respecting religious and culture differences promotes understanding as we move toward world diversity. Build more effective long-term relationships.

DION is a nonprofit group that is dedicated to building community through interfaith collaboration. They promote unity, integrity, respect, education, and a successful development of our metro Detroit youth and family.

Easter Worldwide : www.communicaid.com/cross-cultural-