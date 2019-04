Submitted by WHFR-PD on Mon, 04/01/2019 - 8:51pm

Jaimy Mauricio guests today to discuss the upcoming “X-Filers United” UFO conference as well as his book, “Beyond 2012: Watch Where You’re Going”. Join us on Tuesday, April 2 at 12 noon only on WHFR. Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).