Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 03/25/2019 - 11:28am

WHFR is very excited to be nominated for a Detroit Music Award for Motor City Gems in the Outstanding Anthology/Compilation/Reissue category. Also bands on Motor City Gems have also been nominated: The Seatbelts, The Muggs, The Zotz, and Carolyn Striho. Congrats to all the nominees! If you are registered to vote at the DMAs consider voting for Motor City Gems!!!!! https://www.detroitmusicawards.net/home