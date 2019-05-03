03-05-19: 12 - 1 PM: Tuesday Forum. We Are Not Alone.

Submitted by WHFR-PD on Sun, 03/03/2019 - 1:53pm

Our guest this week is Peter Robbins. Peter is one of America’s most respected UFO investigative writers. He is a researcher, lecturer, activist, conference organizer, documentary producer and author. He was Event Coordinator for the SCI FI Channel’s ‘Alien Abduction Phenomenon: A Symposium, organized to promote the release of the Steven Spielberg miniseries ‘Taken,’ and from 2007 until 2010 was a consultant to the City of Roswell NM and coordinator of their annual UFO symposium. Join the conversation on Tuesday, March 5 at 12 noon (Eastern). Remember after the broadcast this show is available as a podcast from this website: click on Talk Shows--Tuesday Forum--(select date).